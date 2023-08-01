Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $615.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $556.27.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.8 %

DECK opened at $543.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.03. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $562.97.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor



Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

