Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth $15,814,080,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 71,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
Shares of DM stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
