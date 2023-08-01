Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Trading Down 50%

Shares of Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Free Report) dropped 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 500,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Dev Clever Trading Down 50.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £63.58 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Dev Clever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops software solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products include Launchmycareer.com, Launchyourcareer.com, and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dev Clever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dev Clever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.