DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

