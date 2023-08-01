DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $16,550,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $13,428,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,813,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

