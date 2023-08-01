Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Critical Comparison

Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery and American Equity Investment Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Discovery alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery N/A N/A N/A American Equity Investment Life 25.84% 12.84% 0.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Discovery and American Equity Investment Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Equity Investment Life $1.42 billion 2.95 $1.22 billion $4.81 11.16

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery.

16.9% of Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Discovery and American Equity Investment Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Equity Investment Life 0 8 0 0 2.00

American Equity Investment Life has a consensus price target of $47.38, indicating a potential downside of 11.71%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Discovery.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Discovery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments. The company offers health, life, car, and home insurance products; motor, building, household content, and portable possessions insurance products; private medical insurance products; and commercial short-term risk insurance products. It also provides managed care services; financial solutions; investment products; retail banking solutions, including deposits and loans and advances; and Vitality, which offers health and lifestyle benefits. The company was formerly known as Discovery Holdings Limited and changed its name to Discovery Limited in December 2012. Discovery Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.