Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) versus PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Financial Comparison

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) and PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dollarama and PriceSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollarama N/A N/A N/A PriceSmart 2.71% 12.20% 6.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dollarama shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of PriceSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of PriceSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollarama 0 2 0 0 2.00 PriceSmart 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dollarama and PriceSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dollarama presently has a consensus price target of $93.94, suggesting a potential upside of 42.36%. PriceSmart has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Dollarama’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dollarama is more favorable than PriceSmart.

Dividends

Dollarama pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. PriceSmart pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dollarama pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PriceSmart pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PriceSmart has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PriceSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dollarama and PriceSmart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollarama N/A N/A N/A $2.04 32.36 PriceSmart $4.32 billion 0.56 $104.53 million $3.76 20.67

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Dollarama. PriceSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollarama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PriceSmart beats Dollarama on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc. in September 2009. Dollarama Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mount Royal,Canada.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services. The company also operates Click & Go, an e-commerce platform for online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery services. PriceSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

