Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 27,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 31,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Eagle Point Income Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.