Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 27,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 31,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.
Eagle Point Income Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Income
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.