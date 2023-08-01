Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Embecta were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Embecta by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Embecta by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after buying an additional 252,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Embecta by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Embecta by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Embecta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.44. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Embecta



Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.



