Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

