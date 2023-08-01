Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Up 3%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 17,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 16,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $200.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Entrée Resources ( OTCMKTS:ERLFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

