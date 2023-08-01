Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) PT Raised to $13.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ETRN has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $10.38 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

