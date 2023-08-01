Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
