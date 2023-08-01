Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

