EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Shares Up 66.7%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Free Report) was up 66.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

EVCI Career Colleges Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

