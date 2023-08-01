Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.23.

ES opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

