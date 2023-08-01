Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,616 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPRO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Expro Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

XPRO stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.34 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $89,810.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $273,115.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,374,852 shares of company stock worth $41,517,461. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

