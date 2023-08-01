Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.73. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

