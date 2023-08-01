Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FRT opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.