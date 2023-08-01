Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stake Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,846,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 419,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,496,000 after buying an additional 273,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,726,000 after acquiring an additional 164,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,325 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FSS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

