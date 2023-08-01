F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 1,587.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman acquired 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,145 shares in the company, valued at $506,436. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.