Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 1,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in Mexico. It is designed as an investment vehicle that grows through development and acquisitions, as well as regular cash flow distributions. It owns, operates, develops and manages a broad por tfolio of properties, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments.

