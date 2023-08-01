Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Will End on August 8th (NYSE:FIHL)

Fidelis Insurance’s (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 8th. Fidelis Insurance had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NYSE:FIHL opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited ( NYSE:FIHL Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

