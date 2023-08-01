Financial Analysis: Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) vs. JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JTEKT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and JTEKT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -32.04% -36.43% -12.07% JTEKT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 JTEKT 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gogoro and JTEKT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gogoro currently has a consensus price target of $5.87, suggesting a potential upside of 77.24%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than JTEKT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and JTEKT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million 1.25 -$98.91 million ($0.51) -6.49 JTEKT N/A N/A N/A $370.33 0.07

JTEKT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JTEKT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JTEKT beats Gogoro on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About JTEKT

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, couplings, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system and solenoid valves. The company also provides sensor systems comprising peripherals for social infrastructures; products for the research and development field, including semiconductor transducers, load cells, DC amplifiers, and pressure transducer for welding guns and indicators; medical equipment, such as pressure sensors for dialyzers; and heat-resistant lithium-ion capacitors. In addition, it offers ball and roller bearings; and oil seals. Further, the company provides machine tools, such as grinders, machining and gear skiving centers, cutting machines, and others. It offers its products under the JTEKT, KOYO, and TOYODA brands. The company operates in Japan, Africa, Europe, North America, the rest of Asia, Oceania, South America, and internationally. JTEKT Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Aichi, Japan.

