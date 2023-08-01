Financial Contrast: Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) vs. China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Construction Bank and Brother Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Construction Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank N/A N/A N/A Brother Industries 4.78% 6.55% 4.58%

Dividends

This table compares China Construction Bank and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brother Industries pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Construction Bank and Brother Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank $161.10 billion 0.90 $39.28 billion N/A N/A Brother Industries $6.03 billion 0.65 $289.21 million $2.25 13.47

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Brother Industries.

Summary

China Construction Bank beats Brother Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Construction Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter transaction services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Brother Industries

(Get Free Report)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

