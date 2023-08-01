Financial Contrast: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) versus Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 5.33 $15.54 million $0.21 79.91 Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 1.22 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 5.49% 8.98% 4.16% Integrated Ventures -153.62% -51.35% -29.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

