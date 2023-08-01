Financial Survey: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Royale Energy has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 45.19% 29.48% 18.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

92.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Royale Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Royale Energy and Coterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.30 $4.07 billion $5.24 5.25

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Royale Energy and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 0 14 5 0 2.26

Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $29.87, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

