First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Head to Head Survey

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sandy Spring Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.43%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 22.10% 9.95% 1.07% First Financial Bancorp. 26.49% 12.89% 1.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $582.69 million 1.88 $166.30 million $3.20 7.65 First Financial Bancorp. $774.65 million 2.84 $217.61 million $2.75 8.40

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Investment Management segment offers investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides wealth management services. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

