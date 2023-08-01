First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Down 3.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 577,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 894,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.
The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $276.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.
First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 120,235 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 930,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.03.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
