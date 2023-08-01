First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at TD Cowen

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.62.
First Solar Stock Performance
Shares of First Solar stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.64. First Solar has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.37 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of First Solar
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in First Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.