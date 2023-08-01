First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at TD Cowen

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.62.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.64. First Solar has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in First Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

