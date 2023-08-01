First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 490,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 261,483 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 951,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 232,778 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

