Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fluor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE FLR opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.