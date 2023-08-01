Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Forward Air by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Forward Air Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $118.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

