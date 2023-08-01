Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fox Factory by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

FOXF stock opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

