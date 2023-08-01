Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

