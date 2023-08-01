Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 398.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.5 %

FLGT opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $65.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,957.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591 in the last 90 days. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Read More

