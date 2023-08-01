Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FULT. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,439.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

