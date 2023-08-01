FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will earn $9.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.50. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BC opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.