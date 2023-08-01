Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 30.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in Generac by 38.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $153.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $282.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.09.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

