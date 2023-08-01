Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several brokerages have commented on G. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $2,061,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,211,136.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $2,061,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,211,136.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,644 shares of company stock worth $6,747,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

