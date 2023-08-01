Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.
Several brokerages have commented on G. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $2,061,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,211,136.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $2,061,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,211,136.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,644 shares of company stock worth $6,747,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:G opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.35%.
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
