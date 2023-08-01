Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

