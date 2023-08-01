Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

