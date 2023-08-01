Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 494.12%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

