GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GMS by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $74.32.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. GMS’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

