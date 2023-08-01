Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 303,682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 253.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 233,440 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 0.2 %

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $843.60 million, a PE ratio of -67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

