Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,613 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPK opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

