Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.78

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and traded as high as $77.90. Gravity shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 21,578 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $126.51 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gravity by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Gravity by 31.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gravity by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

