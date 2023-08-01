Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greif by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Greif by 139.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 7.4% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth about $3,741,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

