Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Marc Ronchetti Sells 14,594 Shares

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Marc Ronchetti sold 14,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($29.25), for a total transaction of £332,451.32 ($426,821.57).

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,236 ($28.71) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,305.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,249.10. Halma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,930 ($24.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,552.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 12.34 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,174.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,300 ($29.53) to GBX 2,000 ($25.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.46) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,083 ($26.74).

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

