Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Financial Survey

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and Hammerhead Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -122.75% -112.49% Hammerhead Energy N/A -17.09% -7.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zion Oil & Gas and Hammerhead Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Hammerhead Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and Hammerhead Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$55.08 million N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.21 $173.15 million N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas.

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

