H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading 6.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $61.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. H&E Equipment Services traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.64. 177,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 269,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,019,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $14,900,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,535,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,690,000 after buying an additional 309,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 218.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 238,105 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.